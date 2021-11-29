Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a chief guest and shared her views on how OTT platforms brought a major change in the entertainment industry. The film industry went through a major change when OTT platforms arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, bypassing the release of movies in theatres. IFFI 2021: Anurag Thakur Congratulates Filmmakers Whose Films Will Be Screened at the Festival’s 52nd Edition in Goa.

During the pandemic, producers began to release mainstream Bollywood films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime. During the worst phase of the pandemic, the OTT platforms extended a lifeline to producers who could not wait interminably to release their films. Sharing her views on the rise of OTT platforms, Madhuri who attended the prestigious festival for the second time in her industry career, shared that OTT platforms have given an opportunity to all the filmmakers and content creators to bring diverse content for a wider audience to see. IFFI 2021 Opens With Star-Studded Ceremony; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor Perform on the Festival’s 52nd Edition in Goa (Watch Videos and Pics).

"Through OTT platforms, we have seen a lot of content coming from various regions. It gave exposure to all the filmmakers to share their ideas and connect audience through an emotion thread, which is very important and that's what you discover when you see OTT," she said. IFFI commenced on November 20 in Goa and conclude today at November 28. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the film festival was held in a hybrid format.

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The permanent destination of IFFI was made Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar.

