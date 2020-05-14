Madhya Pradesh: 8 Migrant Labourers Die After Truck Collides with Bus

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): At least 8 migrant labourers died and around 50 received injuries after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus here on Thursday around 3 a.m.The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The incident occurred in Cantt PS area of Guna.Those who died in the incident were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

