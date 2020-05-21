Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 Count Rises to 5,981

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 5,981, said the state's Health Department on Thursday.According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, 2,843 patients have been cured and discharged while 270 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus.The State has 2,868 active cases.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

