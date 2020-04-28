Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 2,165

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A total of 2,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives due to the virus till date, the state health department said on Monday.According to the daily health bulletin, Indore has recorded 1,207 cases and 60 deaths."Till date, 2,165 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1,207 cases and 60 deaths, while in Bhopal, there are 428 cases and 12 deaths," the health department stated.With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

