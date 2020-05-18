Maha: 2 Sloth Bears Rescued from Well in Gondia

Gondia, May 18 (PTI) A rapid rescue team of the forest department on Monday saved two sloth bears which had fallen into a well in Salekasa tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said.

The well is situated in Jhambdi village under Salekasa forest range and a rapid rescue team had to be summoned from Navegaonbadh and NNTR (Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve), an official said.

"It took us four hours to rescue the two sloth bears. The crowd that had gathered was also creating hindrances. The two animals were released in the wild," he added.

