Maha: 21-year-old Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Parbhani

Aurangabad, Apr 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old man became the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The man, who had walked to Parbhani all the way from Pune, was admitted to the civil hospital after he experienced symptoms of coronavirus, civil surgeon Dr Prakash Dake said.

Throat samples of the patient were sent for testing and the reports came out positive on Thursday, he said.

"His symptoms are relatively mild and the patient is now stable. We have tracked down eight to nine of his close contact persons and their swabs have been sent for testing," Dake said.

Of the eight districts in Marathwada, Nanded and Parbhani were the only two places where no positive case had been reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)