Maha: 22 Suspected COVID-19 Patients Hospitalised in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 8 (PTI) As many as 22 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to various hospitals in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.

Four persons with symptoms of coronavirus infection were admitted to the District Civil Hospital, 13 at civic-run Dr Zakir Husain Hospital and five to the General Hospital in Malegaon, he said.

Throat swabs of suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the reports are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, the health department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation screened people in Govindnagar area who had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

As many as 22 squads visited 2,920 homes in two days and checked 7,790 persons, the official said, adding that no suspected case was found during these checks.

Moreover, reports of family members of the second COVID-19 patient in the district, came out negative.

