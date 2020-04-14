Maha: 68-year-old Man Second COVID-19 Victim from Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Apr 14 (PTI) A 68-year-old man on Tuesday became the second COVID-19 fatality from Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, officials said.

The swab sample of the deceased was initially tested negative for novel coronavirus when he was admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 8, he said.

"His another swab sample was sent for testing on April 11 while he was under treatment, which tested positive. The patient was on a ventilator support. He breathed his last at 1:30 pm," said GMCH Dean Dr. Kanan Yelikar.

The man was apparently infected by his son, who was found positive for COVID-19 after returning from Pune, Dr Yelikar said.

Earlier, a 58-year-old man died of COVID-19 in the first week of April.

