Maha: 72 Cases of Assault on Cops During Lockdown;161 Arrested

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) A total of 72 incidents of assault on police personnel have been registered in Maharashtra during the first phase of the three-week-long lockdown, which ends on April 14, as per the government data.

A total of 161 arrests have been made under the charge of assault.

Police personnel at many places had come under attack from citizens while they were trying to enforce the coronavirus lockdown announced on the night of March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While police have arrested 161 people under the charge of assault, the total number of arrests for various violations during the lockdown period stood at 2968, as per the data for the period starting from March 24 to April 12.

During this period, police have seized 23,554 vehicles for violating the lockdown norms, a senior government official said on Monday.

An amount of Rs 1,34,49,244 has been collected in penalties, he added.

