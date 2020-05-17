Maha: Addition of 10 COVID-19 Patients Takes Jalna Tally to 35

Jalna, May 17 (PTI) Ten more persons tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Jalna on Sunday, taking the tally of such patients in the district to 35, a health official said.

Seven of the total number of patients have recovered and discharged so far, he said.

"Of the 10 new cases, two are employees of a private hospital. On Saturday, a doctor and an administrative officer of the same hospital had tested positive," he said.

Other patients include five from Peerbegwadi and one each from Ranjni in Ghansawani tehsil and Samarth Nagar in Jalna, the official said.

The patients from Peerbegwadi and Ranjni had recently returned from Mumbai, he added.

