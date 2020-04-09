Maha: Aurangabad Hospital Reports Deaths of Ten SARI Patients

Aurangabad, Apr 9 (PTI) At least ten persons who tested negative for coronavirus but were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have died in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city in the last few days, an official said.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors are witnessing a rise in SARI cases in the district with symptoms similar to COVID-19, he said.

Eleven SARI patients died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here between March 29 to April 7, said the hospital's nodal officer Dr Mohan Doibale.

Only one of them was confirmed to have had coronavirus while the reports for COVID-19 were negative in other ten cases, he said.

"The symptoms of SARI are just like those of COVID- 19. The patient suffers from cold, fever, cough, difficulty in breathing. We are treating them as suspected COVID-19 cases," he told reporters.

Twenty-three patients with such symptoms are being treated at GMCH, Dr Doibale added.

Aurangabad in central Maharashtra has reported 12 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

