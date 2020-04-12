Maha: Consulate Says Yemeni Student Hit by Aurangabad Cops

Aurangabad, Apr 12 (PTI) The Yemen Consulate in Mumbai has complained to the Aurangabad police commissioner claiming one of its nationals was assaulted and forced to pay money at a police station here, officials said on Sunday.

The consulate has claimed that Yemeni student Ibrahim Mohammed Qasem al-Askari was taken to Begumpura police station here on March 29, beaten, and forced to pay Rs 10000 and sign on blank papers, an official said quoting the complaint.

"An inquiry has been instituted. We will talk to Begumpura station personnel and the Yemeni student. We will file our report soon," Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumant Bhapkar told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)