Maha: Cooperative Bank Donates over Rs 2 Cr for COVID-19 Fight

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank and its employees on Thursday contributed over Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID- 19.

Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister and the bank's chairman Hasan Mushrif handed over separate cheques worth Rs 2,22,75,000 crore raised by the bank to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the state secretariat here, an official release stated.

As per the release, the bank raised the money after Pawar urged organisations and individuals to fund the state's fight against the coronavirus.

Bank employees raised Rs 22,75,000 by donatingtheir one-day salaries, the statement said.

Maharashtra has till now reported 1,364 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths due to the infection.

