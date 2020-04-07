Maha Coronavirus-lockdown: 113 Cyber Offences Registered

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber has registered 113 offences till Monday against people spreading misinformation and rumours on social media during the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

These include people who wanted to give the situation a communal colour and create law and order problems, they said, adding that social media platforms were being monitored constantly during the lockdown.

"Of the 113 offences, Beed tops with 15, followed by Pune Rural with 11 and Mumbai at third with nine cases. Satara and Jalgaon districts have seven offences each, Nashik Rural has six and Nashik City, Thane City and Nanded have four cases each," an official said.

In Beed and Shivaji Nagar in Latur, some people shared messages linking the outbreak to a particular community, and cases have been registered in this connection.

Maharashtra Cyber warned WhatsApp group administrators and members to not post or forward unverified, unauthentic information related to the virus outbreak, and warned that failure to adhere to these directives could lead to cases against all participants in a group.

