Maha Coronavirus Tally Crosses 40,000-mark, 64 New Deaths

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642, a health official said.

With 64 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, 41 of them in the worst-hit Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 1,454.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,642, new cases 2,345, deaths 1,454, discharged patients 11,726, active cases 28,454, people tested so far 3,19,710.

