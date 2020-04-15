Maha: Count of COVID-19 Patient Rises to 46 in Nashik District

Nashik, Apr 15 (PTI) With five more persons testing coronavirus positive, the count of such patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 46 on Wednesday, officials said.

Four of these new patients of COVID-19 are from Malegaon, while another one is from Nashik city, they said.

"With this, the number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 46, including 39 patients from Malegaon, four from Nashik city and three from other parts of the district," collector Suraj Mandhare said.

The latest case found in Nashik is a 24-year-old truck cleaner, who was working in Navi Mumbai. On April 13, he complained of headache and body pain, after which he was admitted to the civic-run Dr Zakir Husain Hospital in Nashik, he said.

"Histest reports confirmed his infection. The throat swabs of 22 suspected patients from Malegaon had also been sent for testing. Their reports were also received today. Eighteen of them tested negative, while four tested positive," Mandhare said.

