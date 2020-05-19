Maha: COVID-19 Cases in Amravati Touch 115 as 4 Test Positive

Amravati (Maha), May 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati district in Maharashtra reached 115 after four people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, an official said.

While two of the four cases were from Masanganj, the others were from Ratanganj and Tajnagar, he said.

"Tajnagar now has 14 cases, though the number of active ones is two as 10 people have been discharged and two have died of the infection. Collector Shailesh Naval visited Masanganj and Dhamangaon Railway town to check measures in place to combat the outbreak," he added.

