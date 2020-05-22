Maha: COVID-19 Cases in Nanded Touch 116

Aurangabad, May 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded in Maharashtra reached 116 on Friday after six people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said an official.

So far, 56 have been discharged while six have lost their lives due to the infection, he said.

In neighbouring Latur, the number of COVID-19 cases as on Friday evening was 77.

Of the 39 active cases, eight are in Latur city, 19 in Udgir, 10 in Nilanga and two in Ahmedpur, an official said.

