Maha COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1135 with 117 New Cases: Govt

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's tally of coronavirus positive cases mounted to 1135 on Wednesday with the detection of 117 new cases, including 72 from Mumbai, a Health official said.

The death toll has reached 72 with eight deaths being reported from across the state, he said.

"With the rise of 117 cases, the state's tally is 1135 now. The toll has also increased to 72 with 8 new deaths," he said.

Out of the 117, Mumbai city has reported 72 cases followed by 36 testing positive in Pune, he said.

