Maha Dy SP, 3 Others Booked by Thane ACB for Bribery

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police and three others were booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 12.50 lakh from a man in exchange for securing bail and de-freezing the latter's bank accounts, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.

The four had demanded Rs 50 lakh and then brought down the amount to Rs 12.50 lakh, after which the man approached ACB which started a probe, said Thane ACB Dy SP Nilima Kulkarni.

After the probe, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on Friday at Khinavali police station in Shahapur here but no arrests have been made, the official added.

