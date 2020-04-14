Maha Health Ministry Sets Up Experts' Panels on Coronavirus

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Two committees of experts have been formed to analyse data and recommend measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,455 after 121 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, a health official had said earlier.

"One committee of experts will be headed by Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of Grant Government Medical College. It will study and analyse the data generated by the health as well BMC's (Mumbai civic body) medical department and recommend new measures to curb the spread of virus," Tope said.

The other panel, to be headed by former health director P P Doke, will make recommendations for the rest of the state (excluding Mumbai), the minister added.

"Both the committees will hold video conferences and it would be mandatory for the concerned officials to attend them," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)