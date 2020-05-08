Maha Home Minister Orders Investigation into AAP MLA Menon's Complaint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday ordered the cyber crime branch and the Mumbai commissioner of police to look into the complaint filed by Aam Admi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon regarding the 'derogatory' comment made on her post."As a state which prides itself on the legacy of Savitribai Phule, we have zero tolerance of anyone outraging the modesty of any woman. @MahaCyber1(Maharashtra Cyber) & @CPMumbaiPolice (Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police) please look into this and initiate strictest action!" said Deshmukh in a tweet.Menon responded to the tweet saying: "I am grateful for your prompt intervention Anil Deshmukh Sir. Thanks for reaffirming my faith in my great state of Maharashtra which has always respected women."She added in her tweet: "I would like to mention I also got a prompt reply from @OfficeofUT Sir's office and the case has been forwarded for prompt action. I am grateful to the Govt of Maharashtra for their prompt response. I am already feeling safe and supported by this leadership."Menon earlier tweeted a screenshot of the complaint she filed after one user by the handle @pokershash passed a derogatory comment directed towards her."Dear @CPMumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP I have filed an online complaint numbered 4352/2020 again @pokershash I request it be registered under Sections 354, 505, 507 and the IT ACT," tweeted the AAP leader earlier on Friday.The handle is reported to be a resident of Kolkata and the account has currently been deactivated. She even filed a complaint to the Kolkata Police as well."Dear @KolkataPolice I have been abused and intimidated on social media by @pokershash. I am given to understand he lives in Kolkata hence have emailed you a complaint with all the details. Please treat it as an FIR and initiate action. Thank you," she wrote to Kolkata Police's official Twitter handle. Menon who has constantly been speaking about issues pertaining to migrant labourers trying to reach home was abused on the micro-blogging site after her post related to 16 migrant workers who were killed in Aurangabad. (ANI)

