Maha: Huge Fire in Palghar Factory, No Casualties Reported

Palghar, Apr 20 (PTI) A huge fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Palghar in Maharashtra in a factory making fibre items for toys and two engines were on the spot along with dozens of personnel to douse the blaze, said a fire brigade official, adding there were no reports of casualties as yet.

The fire started at around 3:30am and smoke caused by chemicals and fibre items going up in flames could be seen from a distance on Palghar-Manor Road, he added.

"The road leading to Arihant Industrial Corporation, where the fire broke out, has been sealed. Dousing operations are underway," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)