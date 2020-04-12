Maha Lockdown: Cops Attacked by Bootleggers in Jalna; 13 Held

Jalna, Apr 12 (PTI) A bootlegger and his accomplices attacked a police team in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, leading to injuries to two personnel, an official said.

They had intercepted a motorcycle-borne man carrying liquor during lockdown and he said he had bought it from a group in Hisoda village in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, Inspector Shankar Shinde said on Sunday.

"When we arrived at the spot, a mob of 40 attacked us. We arrested 13 people. Two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised. We seized 55 litres of liquor and destroyed the place where it was being manufactured. The main accused is Papu Nakim Tadvi," Shinde added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)