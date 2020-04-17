Maha Lockdown: Nearly 50k Cases Filed, 10k People Held So Far

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra police have so far registered close to 50,000 cases and arrested over 10,000 people for offences related to flouting of lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.

He said 30 Maharashtra police personnel, including seven officers, have so far got infected with the coronavirus while on frontline duty to combat the outbreak.

"We have registered 49,756 offences under section 188 of IPC and arrested 10,276 persons. There have been 102 incidents of assault on policemen during this period and 162 people have been arrested in them," he said.

"We seized 32,424 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders, and 1,044 offences have been registered for illegal transportation during the lockdown," he added.

The official said police across the state had handled 70,300 calls related to coronavirus queries.

