Maha: Man Kills Relative After Argument over Cigarette; Held

Palghar, Apr 15 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was arrested at Vasai in the district on Wednesday for allegedly killing his relative following an argument over a cigarette, an official said.

The accused was identified as Kenneth Rosario, the official said.

The incident occurred around 1 am at Naigaon in Vasai on Wednesday, he said.

"The victim, Dinesh Patil (30) and the accused had gone to the house of the former's aunt to celebrate Easter on Sunday. They continued to live there for the next few days. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the duo entered into an argument over a cigarette. In a fit of rage, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Patil died on the spot," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The accused had been arrested and booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that the offence was registered at Manikpur police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)