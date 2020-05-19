Maha Minister Asks UGC to Cancel Final Year Varsity Exams

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel the final semester varsity examinations in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Such a decision would help eight to 10 lakh students across Maharashtra. The administration can not conduct examinations in the current scenario.

"I have written to the UGC to cancel the final semester exams and give marks to students as per gradation system, Samant said while interacting with students through video conference.

However, a final decision in this regard would be taken after detailed consultations with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders, he said.

The common entrance test (CET), which used to be earlier held at district level, will now be conducted at tehsil or block level by maintaining social distancing and taking other precautions, Samant said.

The CET is held for admission in professional courses.

We will hold the examinations (CET) at tehsil level and also maintain social distancing. Students will get permission to change examination centre as well, he said.

Maharashtra, which has so far recorded 37,158 cases of coronavirus, is under lockdown till May 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)