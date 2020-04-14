Maha MLA Booked for Violating Lockdown Norms

Amravati (Maha), Apr 14 (PTI) Independent MLA Ravi Rana and five others were on Tuesday booked by the police for allegedly violating the lockdown norms to pay tribute to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary here in Maharashtra, an officer said.

Rana and others removed barricades installed by the police to reach the Irwin Square where they paid tributes at Ambedkar's statue at around 1 am, said Gadgenagar police station inspector Manish Thakare.

Police have invoked section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as provided under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against the MLA and his supporters, the officer added. PTI

