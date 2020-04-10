Maha NCP Leader Attacks Centre for Medical Purchase Circular

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday lashed out at a reported Central government order asking states to buy PPE kits, ventilators and other equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak through it and not independently.

He said the order puts the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk as it would slow down procurement of medical items.

Awhad said the order should be immediately withdrawn and asked the Maharashtra BJP to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government for this.

