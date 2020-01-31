Maha: One Killed, Another Hurt in Tempo-motorcycle Collision

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) One person was killed and another critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding suffered a head-on collision with a tempo at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A chicken-laden tempo collided with the two-wheeler at Sonale village on Badlapur-Murbad Highway at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, an official said.

While Jagan Rama Mengle (30), who was riding the two- wheeler, died on the spot, pillion rider Dinesh Thombre (26) was critically injured, he said.

The Badlapur rural police have registered an offense against the unidentified tempo driver, who was driving the vehicle on the wrong side of the road, the official said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and the hunt is on for the absconding accused, he added.

