Maha Records 229 New COVID-19 Cases, Count 1,364; 25 Deaths

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) With 229 people testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 1,364, a health offiical said.

The state also reported death of 25 COVID-19 patients, taking the death toll so far to 97, he added.

The bulk of new cases were reported in Mumbai.

"Both the number of new patients and that of deaths are highest for a single day so far," the official said.

At the same time, 125 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far, he informed.

Earlier in the evening, health minister Rajesh Tope described the situation in the state as "worrisome".

