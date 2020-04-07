Maha Reports 12 New COVID-19 Deaths, Tally 64

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally of the deceased so far to 64, a Health official said.

"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," he said.

While six of the total 12 deceased are from Mumbai, three are from Pune, and one each is from Nagpur, Satara and Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai, he said.

"Out of the 12 deceased, the person from Satara had a travel history to the USA whereas the rest had no travel history. But most of them were suffering from diabetes or hypertension," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)