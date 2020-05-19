Maha: Thane COVID-19 Cases Go Past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

Thane, May 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official.

The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.

There were seven deaths as well on Tuesday, taking the toll from the infection across the district to 128, he said.

"Thane city now has 1,353 cases, while Navi Mumbai has 1,321," he said.

Neighboring Palghar has 404 COVID-19 cases, including 17 deaths so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)