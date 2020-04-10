Maha: Thane Police Patil's House Stoned for Enforcing Lockdown

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) The house of a village police patil in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district was pelted with stones after he stopped four persons from assembling due to the lockdown in place for novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened in Pimplas village under Kongaon police station limits on April 5, he added.

"Police patil Ashok Jadhav had pulled up four people who were standing and talking on April 5 despite prohibitory orders. When the four argued with him, he shot a video of the them on his mobile phone. Later that night, his house was stoned. A case has been taken but no arrests have been made," the Kongaon police station official said.

A patil is a person who acts as the official associate of the police in a village and is tasked with obtaining information as well as maintaining law and order in the area.

