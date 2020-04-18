Maharashtra: 25 More Hospitals Notified for COVID-19 Treatment

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has notified 25 more hospitals with a total of 4,355 beds which will only treat COVID-19 patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

With this, the state has now 6,660 beds across 55 hospitals notified for coronavirus patients, he said in a statement.

In the latest announcement, the public health department has identified eight hospitals in Thane, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Nandurbar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded and Murtizapur (in Akola district) with 630 beds, the statement said.

The medical education department has notified 17 hospitals in Pune, Baramati (Pune district), Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Akola, Gondia, Chandrapur, Dhule, Latur, Nanded, Miraj (Sangli district), Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Ambajogai (Beed) with 3,725 beds.

