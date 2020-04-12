Maharashtra: Akola Sizzles at 42.8 Degrees Celsius

Akola, Apr 12 (PTI) Akola in Maharashtra recorded temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, meteorological officials said.

They said the district was among the 10 hottest places in the country.

Other places in Vidarbha where the mercury went past the 40 degrees Celsius mark were Amravati (41.6), Chandrapur (40.5), Gadchiroli (40.0) and Wardha (41.6) and Nagpur (41.1).

