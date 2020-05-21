Maharashtra Reports 2,345 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Soars to 41,642

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 2,345 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 41,642, said the state's Health Department.As per the update, with 1,408 patients discharged, the number of recoveries has risen to 11,726. The State has 28,454 active cases.With 64 persons succumbing to the deadly virus today, the number of deaths in the State rises to 1,454.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

