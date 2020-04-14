Maharashtra Sets Up Task Force to Give Push to COVID-19 Fight

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) As coronavirus cases and deaths mount in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, the government on Monday set up a task force of nine senior doctors to give a fillip to its fight against COVID-19 by providing guidance to health professionals and streamline services in the state.

The doctors, drafted in the panel from the state capital, have been tasked with playing a key role in tackling the unprecedented health crisis in Maharashtra, which has so far reported more than 2,300 cases and 160 deaths.

In an official statement, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said, The nine doctors are from Mumbai would contribute in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

"They will also be available for guidance to doctors and medical staff from other parts of the city."

Mehta said most of the COVID-19 patients who have died so far had pre-existing diseases.

The state has so far reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 (2,334 till Monday night) and mortality rate is around 6-7 per cent, he said.

Out of these, some 80 per cent patients had pre- existing illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic diseases, said Mehta.

The task force would also monitor treatment, ICU procedures, movement of ambulances and help in streamlining health services, he said.

Mumbai city alone accounts for 1,540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths so far.

