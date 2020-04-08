Maharashtra Still Does Not Have Community Transmission: State Health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state still does not have community transmission and densely populated areas should strictly observe the lockdown."Maharashtra still does not have community transmission. Places like Dharavi need to follow lockdown strictly. Positive cases are increasing in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Face masks are being made compulsory in Mumbai for everyone in public places," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope."A total of 117 COVID-19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. The death toll in the state has risen to 72. The number of positive cases in the state stands at 1135," Health Department, Maharashtra stated in a release.India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)