Malayalam Actor Juhi Rustagi Files Complaint over Her Fake Pictures Being Circulated

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Malayalam actor Juhi Rustagi on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Director General of Police of Kerala and Ernakulam City Police Commissioner that her fake videos and photos are being circulated on social media platforms.Rustagi also took to Facebook and said that the obscene photos that have been the doing rounds on the internet are fake."There are some fake social media post spreading on my name. It's not me and it's absolutely fake. People who do such things please have sense. I pity you whoever done that," she wrote. "A fake Facebook page was also created in my name and the obscene images were uploaded on it as well," she added.Rustagi also said that the case is currently being investigated and the culprits will soon be caught. (ANI)

