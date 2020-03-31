Mamata Banerjee Contributes Rs. 5 Lakh Each to PMNRF, West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she is contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and another Rs. 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting the COVID-19."Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and another Rs. 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting the COVID-19," Banerjee tweeted.In another tweet, she said that she "comes from limited means"."I do not take any salary as an MLA or a Chief Minister and I have also foregone my MP pension despite being a 7-time Member of Parliament. I come from limited means. My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music and books," she tweeted.The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)