Mamata Hits out at Centre, Says Not Even Given Normal Package

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, saying that state government should be given what it deserves including pending GST and money for social schemes but even "a normal package" is denied to it not to talk of a special package.She also attacked the Modi government over the issue of migrant workers saying that people who are stuck here are happy but "people of our state who are stuck outside are struggling to eat"."We requested the government but the Centre did not give us anything at all. The Centre should give us at least what we deserve such as social schemes, GST. Forget about special package, we did not get even a normal package," Mamata said while addressing a press conference here. Lashing out at Centre's "discrimination against the state" Mamata said "we return with an empty basket every time.""There are expectations during meetings with PM Modi. However, we return with an empty basket every time. There is no income since the last few months but we are not getting any alternative from the Centre. We are supposed to get Rs 52,000 crore. Corona is here to stay but what about the income," she questioned.The Chief Minister further said had the Modi government planned properly and released special trains before lockdown, things would have been fair."I told PM that announcing lockdown without planning has put us in problem. But I can challenge, that we have developed Bengal's health infrastructure in such a way that no one could compete with us. Central government does 'non cooperation' with us still we have everything," Mamata said.Speaking about workers stuck outside the state, she said: "People who are stuck here are happy but people of our state who are stuck outside are struggling to eat." Earlier in the day, Mamata said that the red zones in the state will be broken into three categories but added that no changes will be made with regard to the containment zones. The CM also said that more relaxations will be granted in the lockdown from May 21 onwards and that public transport including buses and cabs will be pressed into service. (ANI)

