Man Accused of Killing 2 Priests in Bulandshahr Temple Sent to Judicial Custody

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Murari alias Raju has been sent to judicial custody in the murder case of two priests of a temple in Pagona village of Bulandshahr, said Atul Choubey, Circle Officer Kotwali, on Tuesday."The accused Murari has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered. Postmortem of the bodies has been done and their last rites will be performed as per the custom," said Choubey.Earlier, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr, had said, "The two priests used to live here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju who is a cannabis addict and who frequently visited the temple apparently took away a 'chimta' (tong) for which he was chided by the priests. For that, he killed them using a sword. Villagers also spotted Murari going outside the village."The accused was arrested two kilometres away from the village where he was found in an inebriated state, he said.

