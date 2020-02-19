Man Arrested for Killing Wife After Heated Argument in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A 41-year-old man on Wednesday surrendered before police in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura after allegedly strangling his wife in front of his two children following a fight, police said.

Rajesh Goyal, a resident of West Ghonda, used to work in a footwear company but was unemployed for the last three months, they said.

On Wednesday morning, he had an heated argument with his wife Lalita (37) over some issue that escalated into a fight and he strangled her, a senior police official said.

The couple's nine-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The man later reached the police station at 1.30 pm and confessed about killing his wife, he added.

A police team went to their house and recovered the body, he added.

A case of murder was registered and the accused arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The couple, who were married for 10 years, shared a strained relationship and used to fight often, he added.

