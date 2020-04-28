Man Arrested with 54.5 Litres of Illegal Liquor, 60 Cigarette Boxes in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): With the country under lockdown, a man was arrested with four cartons of illegal foreign liquor and 60 boxes of cigarettes in Kalkaji area here, police said on Monday.The four cartons were carrying 54.5 litres of illegal foreign liquor. The man was misusing an e-pass issued for the delivery of groceries and food items, as per the police.Several cases of misuse of passes issued to essential service providers across the country have been reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

