New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A man was killed after his vehicle caught fire in the Mangolpuri police station area of Delhi on Thursday evening.The fire spread so fast that the driver inside the vehicle did not get the chance to escape. Later, two fire tenders reached the spot and recovered the burnt body.Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)