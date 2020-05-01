Man Distributes Essentials to Needy on Pram in Delhi Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): A man has resorted to pushing around a pram, loaded with water, food items and essential commodities, to distribute among the poor and needy across the national capital amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.Ramendra Prasad, President of an NGO named Kasturba Seva Sansthan (KSS), resorted to pram after he could not get a curfew pass for his vehicle to distribute food to the people."All I wanted to do was help the poor and needy people, who are left with little to no means during the nation-wide lockdown. They are even left with no means to access food or water. So, I have been doing my best to help them since March 27," Prasad told ANI.Prasad, along with some other members of his NGO, has been distributing food in several areas across the national capital ever since the lockdown was first imposed."I have to push around a pram, loaded with food and other basic necessities, because I was not able to get curfew pass for my vehicle. I had applied for a curfew pass but I was not able to get one. So, I decided to take a pram for carrying the supplies for distribution," Prasad said."I have been distributing food among the poor and migrant workers stranded here due to the lockdown. God has given me enough strength to help others. Everyone should help whoever they can in this time of need," he added.Prasad said that the decision to impose the lockdown is for the benefit of the people so that coronavirus does not spread further. (ANI)

