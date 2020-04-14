Man Found Hanging in Bihar Quarantine Centre

Darbhanga (Bihar), Apr 13 (PTI) A 43-year-old man, who was suffering from tuberculosis, was found hanging inside a quarantine centre of Bihar's Darbhanga district on Monday.

Authorities said he committed suicide.

He was taken to the quarantine centre set up in a school after he somehow managed to reach home in Kumrauli village from Delhi on April 10.

"He committed suicide in a room of a middle school which has been converted to a quarantine centre in Kumrauli," District Magistrate Thyagrajan SM said.

Prima facie, the man was under stress because of his disease, tuberculosis, and some family problems, the DM said.

A statement issued by the district administration said he was kept separately in a room at the quarantine centre, where he was provided with food and medicine.

He hanged himself from a window grill with a ‘gamchha' (traditional cotton towel).

