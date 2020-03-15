Man Held for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was on Sunday taken into custody for allegedly impregnating a teenager after "repeatedly raping" her under the pretext of marriage, police said.

The accused, who stays in the victim's neighbourhood had sexual intercourse with the 18-year-old girl several times lsat year and got her pregnant, they said.

Based on a complaint of the victim's father, a case under relevant sections of IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, was registered and the accused, who is an electrician was taken into custody, they added.

