Man Held for Sexually Harassing College Student

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old college student and her friend, police said.

According to a police official, the accused Sachin Bhoye and his friends have been harassing the complainant, who is pursuing B.Com course at a night college, and her friends.

The latest incident occurred on February 27, when Bhoye rode his motorcycle close to the woman and her friend near the college, he said.

"As the women asked him to behave, Bhoye threatened and abused them," the official added.

A case has been registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

